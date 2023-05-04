ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction will receive $200,000 in state funds toward the proposed Main Street pocket park.
The city was one of seven Vermont municipalities to receive grant money as a part of a $1 million dollar announcement made May 4 by Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development.
“The recent revitalization work in St. Johnsbury, St. Albans and Waterbury through Downtown Transportation Fund grants has shown that increased public investment in downtowns attracts private investment, strengthens local economies and improves the quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” Scott said. “Efforts like this are critical components of our work to grow the economy throughout Vermont.”
The Main Street Pocket Park started as a grassroots effort when community members worked to make a slice of Five Corners more inviting in early June 2022. It was then approved as an official City project in July.
The City’s hope is to create a downtown gathering space, just like community members did for the City Celebration.
The DHCD has supported investment in public infrastructure through the Downtown Transportation Fund since 1999, investing over $14 million to support 158 projects in 35 different communities.
Improvements aided by the program include updated streetscaping, parking, rail, and bus facilities, park enhancements, utilities, street lighting, wayfinding signage and bicycle/pedestrian safety.
“Transportation infrastructure improvements can have profound positive effects on communities and the quality of life of individual Vermonters by offering more alternatives and enabling more active lifestyles,” Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said in the announcement.
The seven projects to be funded include:
City of Essex Junction
$200,000 - Main Street Park Project
Town of Fairlee
$200,000 - Main Street Sidewalk Extension Project
Town of Hardwick
$200,000 - Hardwick Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project
Town of Hinesburg
$143,852 - Village South Sidewalk Project
Town of St. Johnsbury
$200,000 - Railroad and Pearl Street Enhancement Project
City of Vergennes
$38,493 - Basin Block Sidewalk Enhancement Project
Town of West Rutland
$172,091 – Village Sidewalk Improvement Project
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.