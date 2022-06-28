ESSEX JUNCTION — The day the supreme court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Essex Resists leader Kelly Adams said she felt devastated. She quickly worked to organize a protest for the community.
Six hours later the protest was met by opposition that hit her harder than any of the other 30 protests she’d organized in her five years with Essex Resists.
“When I got home that night, it’s the most rattled I’ve been after any of our protests,” Adams said.
At 5 p.m. 75 people had joined Adams at Five Corners to stand for reproductive rights. They gathered with neon signs displaying pro-abortion rights messages and calling for people to vote yes to “Prop 5”.
Proposal Five, a proposal on the November ballot, would amend Vermont’s state constitution to ensure every Vermonter has autonomy over their reproductive rights.
A few protestors held wire hangers as they stood at the busy intersection, symbolizing a pre-Roe last resort.
The protest held on Friday was both a time for people to grieve as a community and an opportunity to signal to those driving through Five Corners that something big happened, Adams said.
The protest was organized by Essex Resists, a group started by a woman from Essex Junction following an action task from the women's marches in 2017. The group now has over 300 members who work to right the concerns they see throughout the country, Adams said.
“What happened on Friday was a significant event, you should see something in your life that signals this happened,” Adams said.
The group of protestors made their voices heard, but soon Adams noticed something odd.
She first saw a red truck drive through Five Corners and begin to make loops around the intersection. It was soon after joined by two black trucks, one of which had a PA system the driver used to shout at the protestors.
“As they were circling, the one with the PA system was just talking trash at us,” she said. “It was just such a steady stream of profanity…it was disgusting.”
The red truck had a large “Heifer Hauler” sticker across its windshield and both of the black trucks had “F--- BIDEN” stickers on their windshields, as seen in photos obtained by the Reporter.
The Essex Police Department was called a few times by a group at the protest, said EPD Corporal Ryan Sorrell. A group also went to the station to claim a plastic bottle had been thrown by one of the truck drivers.
The police were not near five corners when the trucks were at the intersection, Sorrell said.
“A call came in about guys driving trucks through the intersection and screaming at people,” Sorrell said. “We weren’t even aware that there was a group of people coming out to do a peaceful protest about the court case that had been ruled that day.”
Tanner Weston, a recent graduate of Colchester High School confirmed he was driving the red truck and his friends from Colchester and Williston were driving the black trucks, in a message to the Reporter.
Weston stated he and his friends drove from Colchester to Williston and then came back through.
“After they were calling us ‘racist white supremesies’ and ‘stupid trumpies’ we did say other stuff back,” Weston stated.
For the last 10 minutes, the trucks were at Five Corners, the three parked near the protestors outside the TD Bank, which made the protestors nervous they were going to come towards them, Adams said.
As of June 28, no official charges have been made, but the police do have the identities of the drivers and they plan to speak with them.
“I know that officer [LaBonte] said he was going to try to speak to the other half, make contact with them and find out why they were doing what they were doing,” Sorrell said.
Many have a perception that Vermont is this blue, Adams said while holding a dark blue mug up to her computer camera, but there are a lot of people here who profoundly disagree with individual reproductive freedom.
“Why do we protest? [To] disabuse people of the notion that this is untouchable in Vermont," she said.
Adams, soon to be 51, is going to be the same age as the Roe v. Wade decision and said seeing the country go backwards is phenomenally disheartening.
“Taking reproductive freedom away from people who can get pregnant is taking away their personhood,” she said. “It’s a fundamental issue of whether or not this half of the population are considered people who can pursue life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
