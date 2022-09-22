ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction will host Junction Jam on Sept. 24-25. This annual event, previously known as Out and About, encourages residents of Essex Junction to spend the weekend shopping, dining and listening to live music in the heart of Essex Junction.
This year, the City will offer residents $15 vouchers per family to spend at participating businesses in Essex Junction on September 24-25. Vouchers will be available September 19-24 while supplies last and can be picked up with proof of residency Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Essex Junction Recreation & Parks office at 75 Maple Street and on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Information Booth outside Firebird Cafe.
This year, residents can shop at 15 participating businesses, and 12 bands will perform at various locations in the Five Corners. In addition to musical entertainment, the committee has added an outdoor movie behind the City offices at 2 Lincoln St. "Encanto" will be shown at 7 p.m., and Sweet Wheels Donuts will be the food truck vendor that evening.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, attendees can also watch, chat and buy paintings from the artist with The Essex Art League, which is celebrating its 50th year in existence in the community. They will be en Plein Air painting, or painting in the great outdoors, in front of Brownell Library and Firebird Cafe from 9 a.m. to noon.
There will also be activities at Brownell Library and organizations such as the Essex Junction Democrats, who will provide information about their organization. The Junction Jam committee is also pleased to have Northfield Savings Bank, this year's stage sponsor, who will be on hand with a few giveaways, games, and a raffle at their tent.
For more information about the event, check out the Junction Jam webpage, which has a schedule of performers and activities during the weekend, and a list of sponsors. For questions about the event, contact Ashley Snellenberger, Communications & Strategic Initiative Director, at asnellenberger@essexjunction.org.
