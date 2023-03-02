ESSEX JUNCTION — Central Beverage in Essex Junction sold the winning ticket to Vermont’s $50k Powerball to one of their regular customers this past week.
Owner Nick Orr bought Central Beverage in July 2022. Since he’s owned it, the store has sold a few big winning scratch tickets with prizes of $10,000 and $20,000, though the most recent Powerball ticket has been their largest lottery winner.
Vermont Powerball announced the win Feb. 21, asking those who bought a ticket to see if they were the winner.
“He didn't even know he had won until he came in that night and was scanning his tickets and [then] he found out and was dancing around the store having a good time,” Orr told the Reporter.
The customer has tried for the lottery regularly according to Orr, and the staff at Central Beverage were excited to celebrate with him.
“He’s a good guy, he’s part of the community and it was cool to see someone in Essex Junction win,” Orr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.