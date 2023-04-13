ESSEX JUNCTION — City Council voted unanimously April 12 to join the community advisory board after a presentation from Essex BEST and EPD chief Ron Hoague.
The contents of the presentation were similar to the presentation delivered to the Essex Selectboard on Feb. 21, with one change being the CAB will now have two of the six seats filled with an Essex BEST member during its first year, instead of the previously discussed one seat.
Essex BEST co-chairs Ta-Tanisha Redditta and Jody Kamon, who live in the City and the Town respectively, have volunteered for the one-year seats.
When Redditta sat in front of the board, she reiterated the CAB is a partnership with the Essex Police Department.
“Getting to where we are tonight has been a partnership hand and hand between community members and members of the EPD,” she said. “In particular Ron, the police chief, Rob the lieutenant [and] most recently Anthony the community affairs liaison.”
One concern raised by the City Council Vice President Raj Chawla was the CAB may be perceived as an oversight board. This concern is shared by the police chief and members of the police department.
Redditta and Kamon plan to ensure the CAB’s main goal remains to advise the community and the police department by occupying the two one-year seats during its first year of operation.
The main goals for the board currently include:
Break down barriers, generate trust, establish or improve relationships and foster understanding and communication between the Essex Town and City of Essex Junction communities and law enforcement.
Foster active and robust participation, creativity and vision, and diverse representation among the CAB members. Diverse representation includes diversity based on race, ethnicity, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion/creed, and socioeconomic status, among others.
Foster better policing by understanding the issues of the systematically marginalized, disenfranchised and oppressed members of the Essex Town and City of Essex Junction communities
Ensure application of equal protection under the law
Criteria for consideration to serve as a CAB member is as follows;
- Members must be a resident of Essex Town or the City of Essex
- 16 years-old or older
- Interested in public safety
- Be a good communicator
- Support the mission, vision and goals of CAB
- Be able to attend the majority of meetings (at least 80%)
Next steps for the CAB is to post the job listing and begin interviewing candidates for the four additional seats, two in Essex Town and two in Essex Junction.
Essex BEST hopes the first meeting will be held this summer.
Watch the full meeting here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.