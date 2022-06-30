New Year's Fireworks

ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Junction Parks and Recreation department is hosting their annual Fourth of July celebration at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds Midway Lawn.

The celebration will include family friendly activities including 11 different inflatables, face painting, a balloon artist and mini golf. There will be food from over ten different vendors offering a variety of fair foods.

Parking for the celebration will be offered at the Champlain Valley Exposition. The parks department encourages attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks put on by Northstar Fireworks.

Vendors:

The Dizzy Dozen

Mark BBQ

The Sausage Shack

Mach's Wood Fired Pizza

The Fajita Hut

East Coast Ice

North Country Specialty Foods

Tots

Whoa Nellie Kettle Corn

The Lions Club

Meigs Concessions

More information about the celebration can be found at the Essex Parks and Recreation Department’s events page.

Kate Vanni is a staff writer and recent graduate of the University of Vermont where she worked as the editor-in-chief of the Vermont Cynic, UVM's student newspaper.

