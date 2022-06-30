ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Junction Parks and Recreation department is hosting their annual Fourth of July celebration at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds Midway Lawn.
The celebration will include family friendly activities including 11 different inflatables, face painting, a balloon artist and mini golf. There will be food from over ten different vendors offering a variety of fair foods.
Parking for the celebration will be offered at the Champlain Valley Exposition. The parks department encourages attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks put on by Northstar Fireworks.
Vendors:
Tots
More information about the celebration can be found at the Essex Parks and Recreation Department’s events page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.