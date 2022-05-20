ESSEX JUNCTION — On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health announced the Essex Junction Fire Department's First Response team as one of two Vermont First Response Agencies of the Year.
Essex Junction, along with Middlebury Regional EMS, were selected for their excellence in operations and service to their communities.
"As the Emergency Medical call volume has gone up across Essex Junction our members have stepped up in big ways," the department wrote in an announcement of the award of Facebook.
Essex Junction First Response responds when the primary Essex Rescue ambulance is already on another call, and starts patient care until a mutual aid ambulance arrives."
Last year, the department responded to 202 calls and has already responded to 72 calls in the first four and a half months of 2022. Today, two-thirds of the department's response staff hold EMT or higher license, with four more members scheduled to start classes this fall.
"Every time my units respond into the City of Essex Junction, they are always impressed by the professional and high level of clinical competency demonstrated day in and day out by the members of EJFD First Response," Chief John Keating of Saint Michael's Fire & Rescue stated.
"EJFD First Response has made a tremendous impact on the community by ensuring quick, competent care to all residents regardless of the incoming ambulance," he continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.