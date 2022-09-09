ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Junction Fire Department has proudly been providing fire protection services to Essex Junction and surrounding communities since 1893. EJFD is an “all hazards” fire department responding to structure fires, motor vehicle crashes, hazardous materials incidents, carbon monoxide incidents, water rescues and fire alarm activations just to name a few.
In approximately the year 2001, the Essex Junction Fire Department and Essex Fire Department formed first response programs in order to better serve their communities with EMTs responding directly from their homes, sometimes arriving just minutes after a 911 call and initiating life-saving treatment. EJFD continues to operate a first response service today, being dispatched to medical emergencies when Essex Rescue is unavailable due to simultaneous calls occurring. This means that EJFD EMTs respond and arrive within those first few crucial minutes and initiate treatment while an ambulance responds from outside the community.
Currently, EJFD operates at a Basic Life Support (BLS) level when responding to these medical emergencies. This means that EJFD personnel operate as EMTs only, and are limited in the amount of interventions they can provide during a medical emergency. EJFD currently has several personnel serving as part of the first response program who hold higher certifications such as Advanced EMT (AEMT) and Paramedic. This currently means these personnel can respond to a medical emergency, recognize the need for Advanced Life Support (ALS) treatment/interventions, but are unable to perform these treatments/interventions due to the fact that EJFD’s EMS license does not allow for ALS care.
In addition, as EMS agencies throughout Chittenden County (and across the country) are seeing rapidly increasing call volumes, this can mean that an ambulance responding into the City of Essex Junction for an incident may take up to 15 minutes to arrive at a patient’s location and begin ALS care depending on the distance the agency must travel. If EJFD first response personnel were equipped to operate at the ALS level, this would significantly decrease the amount of time a patient may be waiting for life saving ALS treatments/interventions such as receiving critical cardiac medications, medications to reverse dangerously low blood sugar and establishing intravenous (IV) access to begin fluid resuscitation in a severely dehydrated patient (these are examples of just some ALS interventions).
It is the intent of EJFD to begin offering ALS level medical care to the residents and visitors to the City of Essex Junction beginning January 1, 2023.
In accordance with 24 V.S.A. Emergency Medical Services Statute, public comments are invited to be received by the department within fourteen days from the distribution date of this publication.
Address comments to: Vermont Dept. of Health Office of Public Health Preparedness & EMS
PO Box 70
Burlington, VT 05402-0070
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.