ESSEX JUNCTION — South Summit Street and the accompanying sidewalk are closed at the railroad crossing beginning at 7 a.m. today, July 15 and will remain closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.
The street closure is a part of the Crescent Connector Project, which aims to make the railroad crossing smoother and to install crossing gates for vehicles and pedestrians.
“The contractor works as quickly as possible, while accommodating rail and vehicular traffic, to get the crossings rebuilt and the road and sidewalks opened as soon as possible,” stated Rick Hamlin, chief of engineering at Donald L. Hamlin Consulting Engineers, Inc., in a press release.
Hamlin thanked the community in advance for following the detour routes and driving slowly through the detour zones.
“Please keep in mind that construction is a fluid process and sometimes plans must change based upon conditions found in the field or adverse weather conditions,” Hamlin stated.
The Reporter will continue to provide the community with the Crescent Connector construction updates.
