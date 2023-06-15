ESSEX JUNCTION — After a short public hearing where only four community members spoke, the City Council passed its land development code 3-2, with disagreements among the board members regarding building height.
The LDC is a set of city-approved zoning bylaws regulating what can be built in the City and where. Changes to the LDC this year include statutory changes and six significant amendments affecting housing, vehicle and bicycle parking, design standards and green stormwater infrastructure.
The Land Development Code also works in new regulations required by S.100, or the HOME bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott June 5 to make housing more accessible for all Vermonters.
Zoning changes made law by S.100 include
Allowing affordable housing developments to have one story more than their maximum
Allowing fourplexes to be built in any residential district that uses municipal sewer and water infrastructure
“We are at a critical moment on the issue of housing, and I believe this bill will be an important step forward,” Gov. Scott stated in a June 5 press release.
Had the City Council not included these changes into its LDC amendments, they still would have happened, fourplexes as soon as July 1 and building height with a more distant deadline of December 2024.
Councilors Andrew Brown and Marcus Certa voted nay in a motion made to pass the amendments, both wanting to increase the building height in the Five Corners area to six stories, which would be seven with the additional story S.100 allows for affordable housing.
The council was prepared to make a motion when Certa expressed he came to the June 14 meeting prepared to wait until the June 28 meeting to make a decision to allow for more community feedback.
Certa’s interest in more feedback followed a public hearing where only four community members spoke, and the closing of a survey which garnered 217 responses — or 7% of the community.
The survey respondents were primarily older homeowners who make above average income. Almost 100% of the responses were received before the City updated the survey to include S.100 changes.
Low community participation in municipal conversations is not uncommon, and happened despite the warning of the public hearing across multiple platforms and an in-depth explanation of the LDC by community development director Chris Yuen.
Tabling the discussion until the next City Council meeting would have put City staff in a difficult position with the deadline they have to meet for the LDC amendments.
The City Council would have needed to provide specific edits for the staff to work on for the next meeting, which they did not have a consensus on.
Councilor Elaine Haney was in favor of leaving the conversation about building height for the “robust conversation with the community as part of our strategic planning process,” and she did not understand why Certa wanted to wait to approve the LDC amendments.
“I think for me right now, because of how I’m feeling and how I’m thinking about this…I want to accept this LDC but with the add-on that it’s six stories and not four stories,” Certa said.
Of the community members who spoke at the June 14 meeting, one was adamant about capping the building height at four stories given the extra story S.100 allows for affordable housing, and as a resident in a district overlapping the Village Center.
Overlapping districts has been an issue City Council President Raj Chawla spoke about at the May 24 City Council meeting when they last discussed building height. Chawla does not want to create a maximum building height without also including stipulations of what these buildings look like, and where certain heights are allowed to be built.
Chawla would like to see more community feedback on building height, but unlike Certa he doesn’t want to wait for that to approve the rest of the LDC. Instead he would like it to be a bigger conversation.
Brown was clear about his support for six story buildings in the Village Center at the May 24 meeting and at the beginning of the June 14 LDC conversation, referring to additional stories as homes for potential residents.
“I am not going to be approving of the land development code as it is currently written,” Brown said. “The only way that I would be willing to approve of the land development code is if we are willing to increase the height limit within the Village Center.”
While the City Council did not change the maximum building height last night, this does not mean the conversation is over. As Haney said it can be held in more depth during the upcoming strategic planning process.
Watch the full meeting here.
