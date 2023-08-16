ESSEX JUNCTION — City Council discussed Front Porch Forum after Essex Junction resident Steve Eustis asked the council to consider the benefits of changing the number of “neighborhoods.”
Front Porch Forum is a free social media platform used in Vermont and parts of New York. Unlike Facebook or Instagram, a user’s audience is limited to “neighborhoods” designated by Front Porch Forum.
To sign up for an account, a person must input their address. They are then assigned a neighborhood. In Essex Junction, there are four neighborhoods divided disproportionately to the City’s population.
These four neighborhoods include:
Five Corners South Forum (residents south of Pearl and Maple Streets)
Five Corners North Forum (residents of the area north of Pearl and Maple Streets and south of Brickyard Rd.)
Countryside Forum (residents in the area north of Brickyard Rd. and east of Fairview Farms, primarily the Countryside neighborhood)
Fairview Farms Forum (residents in the area east of Main St. and north of Brickyard Rd., west of Countryside, primarily the Fairview Farms neighborhood.)
The number of households in the Essex Junction neighborhoods vary. For example, one has 113, while another has 1,944.
Most neighborhoods used throughout Front Porch Forum were designated at the company’s start in 2006, Michael Wood-Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Front Porch Forum told the Reporter.
Legislative districts, wards and number of households are just some of the factors used to determine neighborhood boundaries, Wood-Lewis said.
Asked about the disproportionate number of houses in the Essex Junction neighborhoods, Wood-Lewis said scale is not the only factor that determines the boundary of the neighborhoods.
By design, the platform is meant for posts about lost pets, plumber recommendations, school budgets, block parties or even wild animals people should look out for.
“A bear doesn’t recognize a Front Porch Forum boundary, a compost pile is a compost pile,” Council President Raj Chawla said.
The issue of the Front Porch Forum designations was brought to the City Council at a July 26 meeting by Steve Eustis, who was concerned residents were missing useful information because they weren’t in the specific neighborhood a hypothetical post was shared in.
“Milton has the same number of households, Williston, Winooski [...] they only have a single neighborhood for their entire community,” Eustis said.
The council asking Front Porch Forum to get rid of the four individual neighborhoods would ensure all of the information is visible, and also that there isn’t repeated information circulating.
Chawla said the Front Porch Forum website, not the app, allows people to see all of the neighborhoods.
“I’m not sure how huge an issue this is,” he said.
City Councilor Andrew Brown said it’s always bothered him that Fairview and Countryside get their own forums.
“It just has always felt exclusionary,” he said.
But because Front Porch Forum is a private company, Brown said, the council cannot make any demands of how things should be.
And Chawla reminded the room Front Porch Forum is a business run on advertisements, and their neighborhood numbers could be heavily influenced by that.
“I want to respect the fact that they may be keeping four or five districts to make sure that there are four or five different newsletters that have ads in them,” Chawla said.
Front Porch Forum has changed neighborhood boundaries and the number of neighborhoods for other municipalities,Wood-Lewis said, but City Council and staff are unsure this is necessary.
City Manager Regina Mahony received one email from a member of the public who felt reducing the number of neighborhoods was not a good idea, though the specifics of the email were not shared.
Essex Junction resident Bridget Downey-Meyer said Front Porch Forum is not the only social media platform where neighbors go to communicate..
“We have the Pleasant Street Neighborhood Facebook page, and that’s where you go to borrow a crib [...and] within fifteen minutes that person has a crib, and we have also an email,” Downey-Meyer said.
Downey-Meyer recommended the council reach out to Front Porch Forum as it may have dealt with the issues Essex Junction is facing in different municipalities and could have a solution.
Watch the full meeting here.
This article was updated to correct the name of Bridget Downey-Meyer Aug. 17 at 9:10 a.m. Betsy Dunn did not make any comments during this meeting as was previously reported.
