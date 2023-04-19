ESSEX JUNCTION — On April 3, City Manager Regina Mahony was called to a deliberative session by City Council so it could determine the following: did the City violate its purchasing policy? After nine days of deliberation, the council said no.
“The City Manager not only complied with but went beyond the requirements of the City’s Purchasing Policy to provide an additional layer of fairness and accuracy by appointing an eight-member proposal assessment committee,” the City Council’s decision states.
The council also stated it found no evidence of bias in Mahony’s actions toward Simpleroute, an IT services provider.
“City Manager Mahony scored Simpleroute the highest of the candidates, and therefore, she could not have had a bias against Simpleroute as alleged by Simpleroute president Brett Johnson,” the City Council’s decision states.
Why was there a hearing?
The hearing came after Simpleroute president Brett Johnson submitted an appeal to the City’s decision for its Information Technology request for proposal (RFP) bid process, in which they did not choose Simpleroute.
Johnson felt the decision was unjust as Simpleroute submitted the lowest bid to be the City’s new IT services provider.
“If I lost on price, this wouldn’t be happening,” Johnson said. “We very frequently are not the cheapest bidder.”
While Simpleroute did submit the cheapest bid, Mahony told the board the RFP process involved more than just price.
This was evident during the hearing as Mahony and Johnson engaged with each other during the cross examination, discussing first impressions, previous history with the finalist company and proposals that ignored federal laws the City must follow.
The City’s IT needs are more complicated than that of an established municipality. It needs an IT company that can safely and legally move its files from the Town’s server to its own.
The selection process
Since becoming a new municipality, the City has services that can no longer be shared with the Town, including IT. Municipalities must engage in a bidding process for services they receive, known as the RFP process.
Johnson feels the RFP process was a forgone conclusion, in which the City chose Open Approach, an IT solutions company, because of its previous experience with them.
“I can assure the council that this was a sound, fair and thorough process to secure the best vendor for the City,” Mahony said.
Timeline of the process:
The RFP was issued Oct. 17, 2022
Site visits were scheduled in the first two weeks of November
Preliminary proposals were due Dec. 19, 2022; five proposals were received
The committee reviewed the proposals and invited three firms to move forward
Interviews were held with the three finalists
Final proposals were due Jan. 30
The committee was made up of eight members, seven City staff and Robert Paluba, IT director for the Town of Essex.
Open Approach ranked the highest on the score sheet for the RFP process, both overall and individually, on five out of eight of the committee member’s individual sheets.
At the April 3 hearing, Mahony said DominionTech ranked second and Simpleroute was ranked third out of the three finalists, though the final scores shown in City Council’s April 9 decision state otherwise.
“Open Approach had the highest total score of 372; Simpleroute ranked second with a total score of 356, and DominionTech scored third with a total of 350,” the Council’s decision states.
Either way, Open Approach was ranked first.
The RFP’s review criteria included understanding of services to be provided, personnel expertise, compatibility with end users, project approach, satisfaction of clients and users and cost.
Open Approach’s proposal scored highly in its realistic approach to the project which included a more in-depth investigation of the current system and equipment, before submitting a specific cost proposal.
The cost submitted by Open Approach was the highest of the three vendors, but it was defined as a “worst case scenario.”
“The final price and fees are still being negotiated as is the process established in the purchasing policy,” Mahony said. “Once finalized, this contract will be brought forward for City Council authorization.”
The migration approach proposed by Open Approach for moving files from the Town to the City was in line with the direction provided to the vendors prior to the final submittal.
This is something Simpleroute did not adhere to.
Perceived issues
Before the final project submissions were due, the committee clearly stated to the three vendors the City could not migrate its files from the Town with a “split migration method.”
“This method would violate the criminal justice information services agreement the police department has with the FBI,” Mahony said.
Johnson said Mahony and the City did not understand how what they proposed was not illegal, regardless the committee did not want to move forward with the method.
“We were clear that we wouldn’t move forward with that method and yet Simpleroute’s final submittal included this method anyway,” Mahony continued. “They did also include an alternative knowing we would have a difficulty with the split migration.”
The committee saw the intentional inclusion of a method it was clear was not acceptable as an issue of compatibility, which is not ideal for a working relationship.
Another compatibility issue the City found was Simpleroute’s repeated mention of the vulnerability issues it uncovered in the New England Municipal Resource Center, a service the City still uses.
“Unfortunately, the message has the effect of repeatedly identifying a failure of NEMRC, a company the City works with, and that did not sit well with review committee members,” Mahony said.
This was brought up multiple times by Simpleroute during the April 3 deliberative session, including in both their introduction and closing statements.
What’s next?
Johnson may appeal the City Council’s April 9 decision to the civil division of the Chittenden County Superior Court within 30 days of the council’s decision.
When the Reporter reached out to Johnson April 18, he had not heard about City Council’s decision, which was added to the consent agenda at the City’s April 9 meeting and is available to the public on the City’s website
As of now, Johnson does not believe he will be pursuing an appeal through the court because of the time investment involved in such a process.
“We’ve at least gotten a spot check on the process,” he said. “I think ultimately what the city council needs to answer to as well as City Manager Mahoney is the tax dollars that are being spent by the people that live there.”
Simpleroute does plan to revisit this in a year to check how much money was actually spent on Open Approach’s services.
“If those numbers are out of whack with what was promised to the taxpayers we’ll raise an objection then,” Johnson said.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the April 3 meeting packet here.
Read the full Council decision here.
