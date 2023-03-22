ESSEX JUNCTION — City Council candidates Marcus Certa, Elaine Haney and Jason Struthers will participate in a forum at 5:25 p.m. March 24 on Town Meeting TV.
Certa, Haney and Struthers are competing for two three-year seats open on the council in the April 11 election, Essex Junction’s Town Meeting Day.
During the forum, the candidates will answer a series of questions on local issues, and viewers can call in with questions at 802-862-3966.
Certa serves on the board of directors for the Essex Community Players, the Board of Civil Authority as a Justice of the Peace and works for a division of Comcast as a sales manager.
Haney has previous experience as a Village of Essex Junction trustee for seven years and chair of the Essex Selectboard for two years. She is currently the executive director of Emerge Vermont.
Struthers is a local business owner in Essex Junction of Trichome VT, a commercial cannabis operation named after the plant structure where the cannabinoids are produced.
Watch here.
