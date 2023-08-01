ESSEX JUNCTION — Following the separation of Essex and Essex Junction, both municipalities have now established separate housing commissions, with the Town’s finalized July 17 and the City’s decided July 26.
The two municipalities have fundamental differences in their new housing commissions. The Town decided to keep its seats to five, while the City voted to increase to seven. The Town also requires residency of three out of five members while the City requires residency of three of the seven members.
“I don’t necessarily think we have to adjust the residency preference, even if we go to seven,” City Council President Raj Chawla said. “I think we can decide for ourselves because we’re the ones who populate this committee.”
By retaining the three required residents for the now seven-member committee, the council can still appoint more residents. Its goal is to have a committee with a “good variety of experience.”
The residency clause of the joint housing commission’s charter was included when a member of the Champlain Housing Trust who was not a resident of the Town or the then-Village wanted to serve on the commission.
The non-resident member worked for an affordable housing developer that had a development within the community, City Councilor Andrew Brown said.
Increasing the seat count to seven was what joint Commission Chair and Essex Junction resident Katie Ballard recommended to the Essex Selectboard because of the workload the commission takes on.
The Joint Housing Commission was established in 2020 to advise the Selectboard, then-Village Trustees, planning commissions and other boards and committees on the housing needs of the community through review of policy and zoning changes.
The commission, now separated, will provide updates to elected officials, work to educate the public and partner with developers, nonprofits and other agencies to advance the community's housing goals.
Ballard did not speak during the City Council’s discussion of the housing commission, but City Council Clerk Marcus Certa spoke in favor of increasing the seat number to seven.
“I know that the charter has been written for five [...] it feels like seven is the right number in order to cover [...] the goals for the housing commission,” Certa said. “If we're going to try to have a representative member [...] coming from all these different angles, it feels like we're going to need seven in order to make that happen.”
Certa acknowledged the “potential challenge” of trying to find people to sit on the committees, but feels they have recently had good outcomes.
“So I’m wondering if that fear is not fully founded,” Certa said.
The council discussed filling the two additional seats with members from the Planning Commission and the Development Review Board, but decided not to require this without speaking with the two groups.
“I think that with the amount of interest we've been having in committees, I'd say, put it at seven,” Brown said. “In a worst case we’ll have four as of September so they can still meet and we'll have to do more advertising. I think it's a very solvable problem.”
The council has set the quorum number to four, or the number of members that need to be present in order for a meeting to take place. The quorum also limits any un-official meeting collaboration to three members.
Like the Town, the City Council voted to cut the number of times the housing commission meets down to once a month, instead of twice a month.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the packet with charter changes here.
The article was corrected Aug. 1 at 9:52 p.m. for a transcription error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.