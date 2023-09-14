ESSEX JUNCTION — Voters in the 2022 general election did not elect any Republican candidates to serve as Justices of the Peace, leading to a Board of Civil Authority that is entirely made up of Democrats. This was changed last night when the City Council approved the appointment of three Republicans to the board.
The Board of Civil Authority is a 21-member board made up of 15 elected Justices of the Peace, the city councilors and the city clerk.
“The board’s duties are serving as an election official and assisting on Election Day and sitting on tax appeals and serving as members of the board of tax abatement. Meetings are held on an as needed basis after being duly warned by the clerk,” the City’s website states.
The council’s appointment of Deborah Billado, Katherine M. Stebbins and George Findlay for election matters was in line with state requirements to ensure a balanced team of election workers.
“Our understanding of it is there is not an opportunity to ‘not’ appoint these people, the statute clearly says ‘shall appoint,’” City Manager Regina Mahony said as she explained the statute to the councilors.
State statute for elections, listed under Title 17, states if the board of civil authority does not have members from each major political party, then the legislative body must appoint three members from a list of names submitted by the underrepresented party.
Voters could also request increased representation for an underrepresented political party by filing a written request to the clerk of the municipality. The council’s action was taken after the Republican party requested three Republicans to the board.
“The persons so appointed shall have the same duties and authority with respect to elections as have other members of the board, but those persons shall have no authority with respect to functions of the board of civil authority that are not related to elections,” the statute states.
Meaning the three appointed people will only assist in election matters. The council also decided these three Republican-nominated JPs will serve out the remaining time of the two-year Justice of the Peace terms.
The term of appointment is not clearly outlined in state statute, but City Clerk Susan McNamara-Hill confirmed with Vermont’s director of elections it would be best for the nominees to serve to the next term of the elected JPs.
The most recently-elected JPs began their term Feb 1, 2023 and will end their term Jan. 31, 2025.
“This is a largely perfunctory rubber stamp that we’re providing here for the state,” City Council President Raj Chawla said.
There is also an opening among the elected JPs following the passing of Bernard “Bernie” Couture. This opening will not be filled with any of the three nominated Republicans.
“The party of the person who vacated the position nominates names to the governor to replace that person,” McNamara-Hill said.
Watch the full meeting here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.