ESSEX JUNCTION — The St. James Episcopal Church of Essex Junction is opening up a space for local artists who want to showcase work they love during an event titled “Spring Celebration of Art.”
The art show will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Gate F of the Champlain Valley Exposition. The event will showcase work from local artists, including Essex Town artist Nance Driscoll, with refreshments and a silent auction.
Proceeds from this event will help fund St. James' support of local charities including:
-Committee on Temporary Shelter
-STEPS to End Domestic Violence
