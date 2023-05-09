ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction’s downtown area will have three construction projects going this summer in an effort to improve traffic flow in Five Corners and update local water infrastructure.
The three projects, the Crescent Connector Project, the Brickyard Culvert Replacement Project, and the Main Street Waterline Replacement Project, will each begin over the next few months with Crescent Connector beginning Monday, May 15.
"These projects are just one step in our ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure in our City," City Manager Regina Mahony stated in a May 2 press release. "We recognize that these projects will also cause some inconvenience, but we ask for your patience and cooperation as we work to improve our City's roads and infrastructure.”
Crescent Connector
This is phase two of the Crescent Connector project, which has been discussed for over a decade and started last summer with improvements to the railroad crossings. The City estimates the completion date to be November 2024.
The second phase of the Crescent Connector Project will consist of constructing a new roadway connecting Park Street to Maple Street and a full-depth reconstruction of Railroad Street.
May 15 will be the start of preparation for the construction, which will begin May 22 on Park Street.
The project will impact Park Street, Main Street and Maple Street throughout the construction process at various times. The City plans to utilize movable message boards to warn residents of street and lane closures.
The project will not just focus on the roads; it will also include new bike lanes, sidewalks and street lights. There will also be an installation of new traffic signals at Park Street and Maple Street.
"Traffic congestion at the Five Corners, pedestrian access, and accommodations for bicyclists have been a major concern for our residents and visitors, and we hope that with the completion of the Crescent Connector, these issues can be improved," Mahony stated.
Brickyard Road Culvert Replacement
This project will include the replacement of twin corrugated metal culverts, tubes that allow water to pass through an existing structure or to an existing water way, with a concrete box culvert, as was done on Densmore Drive in 2021 and 2022.
The project will also focus on the relocation of a waterline.
This project will start with one-lane alternating traffic on Brickyard Road on June 1 through June 15.
On June 16, Brickyard Road will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Mansfield Avenue and Densmore Drive until the project is completed, which is estimated to be Sept. 1.
The City will utilize detour signs to point traffic to usable routes around the closed-off roads.
Main Street Waterline Replacement Project
Starting around late June/early July, Main Street will have one-lane alternating traffic for the Main Street waterline replacement project. The project is estimated to end November 2023.
Construction schedules for all three projects may vary from the above depending on the weather.
Residents or businesses interested in receiving daily emails on the progress of the Crescent Connector Phase 2 Project can subscribe to the mailing list by emailing Rick Hamlin at crescentconnectorphase2@dlhce.com. Questions for the project can also be directed to Hamlin.
Those interested in the Main Street Waterline Replacement Project can subscribe to the mailing list by emailing Jeffrey P. Kershner, P.E., at mainstreetwaterline@dlhce.com
For questions concerning the Brickyard Road Culvert Replacement Project or the Main Street Waterline Replacement Project, contact Jeffrey P. Kershner, P.E., at jkershner@dlhce.com
