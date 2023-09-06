ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Junction Tree Advisory Committee is hosting a first-ever “greatest tree contest,” to celebrate trees and further connect with the community. Nominations end on Sept. 30.
“This contest encourages residents to spend some time around the city studying our amazing trees and then choosing one to nominate as the greatest tree in the city,” a press release from the City states.
Nominations can be made online here or with physical forms found at the City Offices at 2 Lincoln St., Brownell Library, or Essex Junction Recreation and Parks. Completed paper forms can be returned to the City Offices.
"Trees are an integral part of our community, and we are excited to introduce this new tradition as a way of connecting to them and appreciating them as an important resource for our human well-being and that of the planet," said Nicole Klett, Tree Advisory Committee member.
Trees must be within City limits to qualify, but what makes it “great” is up to the nominee.
“It could be the majestic tree that always catches your eye on your daily walk. Or the tree you planted in your backyard. Maybe the tree is in the middle of the city decorated with lights Or the tree that has the best apples for picking,” the submission form states.
The Tree Advisory Committee will evaluate each nominated tree. Winners will be announced in October. The first-place winner will receive $100 donated by Northfield Savings Bank, and runners-up will receive prizes donated by Brownell Library and the community.
