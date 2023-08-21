Happy Monday! Here is what you need to know about the road conditions in and around Essex Junction for this week.
Information for this report has been compiled by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTRANS), Essex Town's Facebook page and Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission. Keep in mind that these anticipated traffic conditions could change without notice
Essex Junction
Construction will resume on the Crescent Connector on Railroad Street by installing stormwater infrastructure, according to the projects website.
Pedestrians should continue to use the sidewalk on the west side of the street between the two railroad track crossings unless they are going to a business at 34 Park Street. Off street parking for those businesses is available by entering the driveway at the south end of the building and following signs.
A culvert replacement project will close Brickyard Road to all traffic between Mansfield Avenue and Densmore Drive until September. Detour signs will be available to help traffic navigate around the project.
A waterline replacement project in the eastbound lane on Main Street will require flaggers to direct the flow of traffic around a 100-300 foot section of closed road until the anticipated end of the project in November.
Essex Town
Essex Town will be doing line stripping over the course of the next two weeks until Sept. 1. This may cause delays on Susie Wilson Road and Kellogg Road.
Colchester
A road construction project along U.S. Routes 2 and 7 at Exit 16 in Interstate 89 will cause lane closures between Mountain View Drive and South Park Drive. A single lane of traffic should be open in all directions at all times.
The lane closures will facilitate stormwater installation near the Champlain Farms Shell Gas Station and duct bank installation between Interstate 89 southbound onramp and South Park Drive.
The work is part of the Exit 16 Diverging Diamond Interchange project, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.
Williston
Construction on a park and ride south of Exit 2 on Interstate 89 will cause one lane of alternating traffic and delays on Route 2A from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. during the week. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.
Flaggers will be present to direct traffic at the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Industrial Avenue from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. during the week. The project is anticipated to be completed in the fall.
