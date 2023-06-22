ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction received a check totaling $17,414.03 back in April following a $550 million settlement related to contaminated water bodies.
The lawsuit, City of Long Beach et al. v. Monsanto Co. et al., was filed in 2016, suing the agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation for damages incurred from polychlorinated biphenyls, known as PCBs.
Essex Junction, along with Burlington, South Burlington, St. Albans Town and Winooski, is one of 2,500 settlement class members across the nation represented in the lawsuit.
In March 2022, 13 main plaintiffs, including the City of Long Beach, Ca. were appointed to represent the over 2,500 settlement class members.
What was the lawsuit for?
The lawsuit was filed by several large West Coast cities in 2016, suing Monsanto for damages incurred from PCBs, between the 1930s and 1977.
“The cities alleged that PCBs were present at sites and public properties, including in…stormwater and wastewater systems, water bodies, sediment, natural resources, fish and wildlife,” the League of Minnesota Cities states.
The human-made chemicals were used in everything from paint and ink to caulk and other building materials until PCBs were outlawed by Congress in 1979, according to Law360.
Monsanto and PCBs recently made headlines in Vermont after the former Burlington High School had to shut down when PCB testing found the potentially cancer-causing material in the school.
Burlington School District filed its own lawsuit against Monsanto in December 2022 for its role in manufacturing, marketing and distributing PCBs, but the lawsuit is separate from City of Long Beach et al. v. Monsanto Co. et al.
“Despite knowing that PCBs were highly toxic to humans and animals, Monsanto manufactured and sold these toxic chemicals for decades and misled the public about the dangers posed by its products…We look forward to holding Monsanto accountable,” Matt Pawa, partner at Seeger Weiss LLP, a law firm representing BSD, stated in a December 12, 2022 press release.
City of Long Beach et al. v. Monsanto Co. et al. identified three main harms caused by defendants Monsanto, Eastman Chemical Co. (subsidiary Solutia) and Pfizer Inc. (subsidiary Pharmacia), and set up three separate funds to pay for the damages.
$42.8 million for the need to monitor PCBs in stormwater
$250 million for the need to comply with the Clean Water Act’s National Pollutant Discharge and Elimination System
$150 million for sediment remediation
The City of Essex Junction’s money came from the monitoring fund, which it will use to begin the City’s stormwater utility process as discussed at the May 24 City Council meeting.
“It’s helpful because it’s a little bit of cash and we can try to get a consultant on board to just help us really get that process going,” City Manager Regina Mahony said at the meeting.
The Town of St. Albans has not yet decided what to do with its money, Town Manager Sean Adkins told the Reporter.
The City of Winooski has also not yet decided what it will be using the money for, finance director Angela Aldieri told the Reporter.
Burlington and South Burlington did not respond for comment.
Why are Vermont municipalities receiving money from a lawsuit based in California?
Settlement class members of the lawsuit are cities, towns, villages, boroughs, townships and independent port districts that are covered under municipal separate storm-sewer systems, or MS4s, in the drainage areas of or near to specific types of the PCB-affected water bodies.
To qualify for the settlement checks, all of the 2,500 class members had to be affected by PCBs as of June 24, 2020 and not later.
MS4s are meant to improve water quality of stormwater impaired water bodies, such as Lake Champlain.
The lawsuit identified three main bodies of water found to be contaminated by PCBs: the port of Long Beach, Colorado lagoon and the Dominguez watershed. The 362-page class action settlement details all of the affected water bodies, including Malletts Bay, the Winooski River and the Lamoille River.
Affected municipalities were notified of their inclusion in the settlement in March 2022, and were given until July 25, 2022 to opt out. The City of Essex Junction was transitioning between managers at the time and did not see the initial notice.
Settlement class members have a year to submit applications for additional funding through a Special Needs Fund. More information on how to do so can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.