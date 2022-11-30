Essex High School is putting on a performance of "Rent," a musical featuring young artists navigating life in 1990's New York City during the HIV/AID's pandemic.
The performance will take place at 7 p.m. each day from Thursday, Dec. 1 to
Saturday, Dec. 3 and on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
The Friday, Dec. 2 performance will have a American Sign Language interpreter.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and are being sold online or outside of EHS's cafeteria during lunch hours (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.).
The performance will take place at Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction.
The show may not be suitable for younger audiences due to the mature nature of some of its content.
Watch a promo video of the performance below:
