EWSD — Emily Stevens and Gabby Spagnuolo-Chawla are the two senior captains of Essex High School’s varsity girls basketball team. The team’s season began Dec. 10 and their next home game is Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. against Burlington High School.
Stevens and Spagnuolo-Chawla have been playing together since first grade when they joined the kids recreational team through the EJRP.
All of Stevens’ best friends came from playing basketball which is a large reason for why she and Spagnuolo-Chawla have continued playing the sport.
“It’s a nice community. We started and ended with basically the same girls,” Spagnuolo-Chawla said.
The captains’ main goal for the season is winning a championship. The last time the EHS girls varsity basketball team was 2005, the year the senior players were born. It was also one of the first years Varsity coach Shawn Montague coached the team.
“I really want to win one, I think we really have a chance this year, and just winning it for him is kind of the mindset,” Spagnuolo-Chawla said.
Montague began coaching the current seniors when they were in fourth grade and has watched them grow as players.
“When we started playing with him, his goal was to develop us, so when we got here we just wanted to give back to him,” Stevens said.
The captains feel their team has meshed together well and they want to continue fostering that community.
Off the basketball court, Steven’s favorite EHS class is precalculus and Spagnuolo-Chawla’s favorite class is anatomy.
After high school Stevens and Spagnuolo-Chawla both plan to study biomedical engineering. Stevens is still deciding on her school and Spagnuolo-Chawla will be attending the University of Vermont.
