EWSD — Courtney Frank, Hannah Gilbert and Hailey Routhier are the three captains of Essex High School’s girls varsity soccer team. Routhier is the only junior of the three captains.
Courtney Frank
Frank’s favorite classes at Essex High School are a tie between math, finance and psychology. After high school she plans to go to college to study either nursing, pre-med or enroll in a PA Program.
When did you start soccer and why have you continued doing it?
“I started playing soccer when I was five years old through the rec league. I have continued playing soccer because it quickly became my favorite thing in the world, and the one thing that I enjoyed most. I fell in love with it and it has given me many opportunities and experiences that I am forever grateful for.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
"What surprised me most about this season was how many games we tied."
What were your goals for the season as a senior?
"My goals for this season were to make it further in the playoffs then in my prior seasons and to be a great team leader."
Hannah Gilbert
Gilbert’s favorite class at Essex High School is advanced biology.
When did you start playing field hockey and why have you continued playing it?
“I started playing soccer at around three years old and immediately loved playing a team sport and wanted to continue. I haven't ever really thought about not playing, it wasn’t an option.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
“Not much surprised me this season, I think we worked hard like we try to do every year and I’m proud of the work that our team put in.”
What were your goals for the season as a senior?
“My goal as a senior was to set an example for how we wanted to train [such as setting] the intensity level. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to achieve my personal goals for the season due to injury.”
Hailey Routhier
Routhier’s favorite class is Pre/Care and Prevention because she enjoys working with sports injuries, which is something she wants to do when she’s older. Routhier is also able to relate her personal experience with injuries to the coursework. As a junior, graduation is further off for Routhier and she is still deciding how she wants to play sports in college, whether she wants to participate on a club team or a varsity. Routhier would like to do something related to sports injuries when she’s older.
When did you start playing field hockey and why have you continued playing it?
“I started playing from a really young age. I have an older brother who also loves soccer, so for as long as I can remember him and I have always kicked the ball around. I joined a soccer team when I was four or five. I have met so many amazing people playing soccer, so having those friends make playing really fun. But mostly, soccer is like therapy for me. It keeps me active, and every time I’m at the field playing soccer, it’s an escape from outside problems.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
“Well one of the biggest surprises and heartbreaks was tearing my ACL prior to the season. I never would have thought I would be sitting out a whole season. People ask me all the time why I would want to come to soccer even though I can’t play, but the people make it feel like a family more than just a team and I love being able to be a part of that. Another thing that shocked me this season is how much we meshed together. We had a big chunk of new girls this season, and everyone came together like we had played together before.”
What were your goals for the season as a captain?
“One goal I had this season was to stay as positive as possible. Obviously sitting out for nine months and for this season was hard on me mentally and physically, but I wanted to make sure I stayed positive for other people.”
