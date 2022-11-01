The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains and senior leaders of Essex High School, beginning with the fall sports teams.
EWSD — Shreya Dey and Jadyn Mangan are the two senior leaders of Essex High School’s varsity cheerleading team. The team will be cheering Nov. 5 at 1:00 p.m. at Champlain Valley Union.
Shreya Dey
Dey is planning to go to college after high school to study computer science with a specialization in bioinformatic or genomics. Her favorite EHS class is advanced biology.
When did you start playing field hockey and why have you continued playing it?
“I started cheer in seventh grade. I continued cheerleading because it gave me a sense of an escape and the feeling I got when I would compete is completely indescribable. It makes you want to keep coming back for more.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
“One of the things that took me by surprise is how much talent we gained. This group is very hard working and super supportive.”
What were your goals for the season as a senior?
“I would have to say my biggest goal is to be an amazing role model. Leave behind my legacy and all of the things I have personality learned in my many years of cheer and pass it down to generations to come.”
Jadyn Mangan
Mangan’s favorite class this year is astronomy. After she graduates she said she would like to go to college.
When did you start playing field hockey and why have you continued playing it?
“I started cheer when I was eight and I kept doing it because I enjoyed how the sport had many different parts in it and not just one thing.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
“This season I was surprised with how fast we were able to get new skills which is exciting because we now have them for the winter season.”
What were your goals for the season as a senior?
“My goal this season was to be more confident calling the cheers during games which is a responsibility we have as seniors and I think I improved on it.”
