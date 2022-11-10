The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains and senior leaders of Essex High School, beginning with the fall sports teams.
EWSD — Cooper Biederbeck, Rowan Jensen and Shankha Mitra are the three captains of the Essex High School’s boys varsity soccer team, with Jensen as the only junior captain.
Cooper Biederbeck
Biederbeck’s favorite class at EHS is economics. After he graduates high school he plans to go to college and wants to continue to play soccer for the college he attends.
When did you start playing soccer and why have you continued playing it?
“I started playing soccer when I was four or five and it’s become a passion and I just [love] playing it.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
“I am surprised with how far [our] team has come. At the start we had kids that weren’t all in and our record was bad but now everyone is all in and our record is much better.”
What were your goals for the season as a senior?
“My goal for this year is to follow in the footsteps of last year and get back to the state championship game once again.”
Rowan Jensen
Jensen is interested in anything STEM related, with his favorite class tying between pre-calc, biology and Spanish because he thinks it’s important to immerse yourself in another culture and perspective. After graduating Jensen is looking to take a gap year to focus on working and playing soccer, training for a main goal of playing soccer in college.
When did you start playing soccer and why have you continued playing it?
“I started playing soccer at around five years old. I have always loved it since, the reason why I have continued to play it is because you can make great relationships, it brings me joy, and it is a huge passion that keeps me going everyday striving to be better.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
“What had surprised me was the huge roles that some of the newer guys filled throughout the progression of our season. Along with that, the energy on the team was definitely lower in the beginning, which was normal, although throughout the past 2-3 weeks, we have been playing very well and the energy is exponentially growing.”
What were your goals for the season as a captain?
“One of the personal goals that I had for the season was to be a captain as a junior because I felt like I could make an impact as a captain and leader. The goals for the season as a junior for me was to play a big role as a captain by bringing good energy, confidence for the team, and supporting every player.”
Shankha Mitra
Mitra’s favorite classes are statistics and economics. After graduating high school he wants to attend college and pursue a degree in data science.
When did you start playing soccer and why have you continued playing it?
“I started playing at the age of five. I've played club/travel team soccer since. It has been a constant in my life and is something I cannot go without. Whether it be watching or playing, I won't stop loving the game. The joy I get from playing makes it so addictive.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
“The way our team flipped and turned the season around was terrific. It was something that most teams could not do. I am so proud of us because of this.”
What were your goals for the season as a senior?
“I wanted to try to be the best role model possible. I want to leave a mark on the underclassmen, so they can eventually lead the team. Every day I want to be the guy to bring smiles to the team and make the overall energy high.”
