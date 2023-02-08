EWSD — Orion Casevant, Caleb Green and Max Couture are this year’s team captains for the Essex High School bowling team. The team is facing off against South Burlington, Fair Haven and Brattleboro this Saturday Feb. 11 at the Rutland Bowlerama.
Orion Casevant, Essex High School student
When did you start bowling and why have you continued?
“I started bowling back when I was five, so for about 12 to 13 years. I found that I'm actually pretty good at it and a lot of my family is also in different bowling leagues. It's just kind of something that I've always thought of sticking with and it's a sport that you can do for your whole life.”
What were your goals for the season as a captain?
“As a captain I want to make it so that the team has better opportunities once I graduate. As a senior, personally, I want to be able to finish top five in the state or to be able to win the individual tournaments.”
Casevant’s favorite class at EHS is his math and finance class. After high school he plans to go to a trade school or find a job.
Caleb Green, Essex High School student
When did you start bowling and why have you continued?
“[I started] right before COVID happened. I like it, I feel like it’s an outlet for me.”
What were your goals for the season as a captain?
“To motivate everybody or pump everyone up if we’re not doing the greatest.”
Green is the only junior captain. His favorite class at EHS used to be “Foods Class” before the courses changed.
Max Couture, Center for Technology Essex student
When did you start bowling and why have you continued?
“I definitely got a late start to bowling. I only started bowling on this team last year. I haven’t been bowling a whole lot but for what little time I’ve had on this team I’ve actually grown a whole lot. I love the satisfying sound of the pins and I also very much like how commutative we are with each other.
What were your goals for the season as a captain?
“I’m trying to incorporate less competitiveness and more community,” he said.
After high school Couture plans to go to culinary school, attending the Culinary Institute of America where he plans to specialize in baking and pastry making. Couture’s favorite CTE class is bakeshop.
“I work in the bakeshop with Chef Zimmerman, he’s very nice to learn from and he has a great sense of humor,” Couture said.
