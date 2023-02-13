EWSD — Mia Bacon and Landon Abajian are the two captains of this year's Boys and Girls Alpine Ski teams. Their next race is this Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Smugglers Notch Ski Area.
Mia Bacon, EHS senior
When did you start skiing and why have you continued?
“This is my fourth year racing and I’ve been skiing recreationally since I was probably about four or five,” Bacon said. “I think the team dynamic is really good because it's such a small team. We're one of the smaller teams out of all the schools. We're all really close to each other. We just have a really good time and good camaraderie.”
What were your goals for the season as a captain?
Ski racing is kind of different… It's a very individualized sport. We are a team but we get individual scores [though] I would like to qualify for states this year,” Bacon said.
Do you prefer GS or Slalom?
“I prefer giant slalom over slalom, I have to say,” Bacon said.
Bacon’s favorite EHS course is Advanced Biology. After high school Bacon plans to study biology after high school. She is currently deciding between a few schools in North and South Carolina.
“It's just a matter of seeing if I can find one that really suits me best. I still have to do a lot of research,” she said.
Landon Abajian, EHS senior
When did you start skiing and why have you continued?
“When I was seven, my dad took me and I was pretty much hooked then. I’ve been skiing ever since and I started racing my freshman year. The technicality of ski racing, compared to other disciplines of skiing, it’s very different. It’s more like an actual sport style and competitive so I like that nature of it,” Abajian said.
What were your goals for the season as a captain?
“I just want to make sure everybody's having fun, obviously and just being in a good spot to actually develop their racing ability. A lot of people that are new to the team haven’t raced previously, so it's kind of an intimidating thing, going into it the first time. I just wanna make sure everybody feels like they can do it,” Abajian said.
Do you prefer GS or Slalom?
“I think I like slalom just because it goes along with the technicality thing, there’s more skill and it’s more of a challenge for me,” Abajian said.
Abajian’s favorite EHS is also advanced biology because teacher Michael Walogorsky, known as Dr. Dubs by his students, treats the course “more like a college class.” After high school Abajian is also looking to study biology. He is thinking of staying in the Northeast though the skiing in Utah might call him further west.
