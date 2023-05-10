EWSD — Essex High School student Adowyn Mulligan Byrne has been named a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar along with one other Vermonter and 159 other students across the country.
The White House curates the annual list of recipients based on the student’s academic success, artistic and technical skills, essays, school evaluations and a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
Of the 3.7 million students on track to graduate from high school in the class of 2023, 5,000 students qualified for the coveted scholarship through outstanding performance on standardized tests or through nominations made by school officers or other recognized organizations, according to a May 10 press release.
“As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education,” the press release from the U.S. Department of Education states.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students since it’s creation 1964.
In 1979 the program expanded to recognize students who demonstrated exceptional talent in visual, literary and performing arts.
The program was expanded again In 2015 to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated.
“On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds,” Cardona stated.
A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available here.
