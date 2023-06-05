EWSD — The Circle of Friends participated in this year's sponsored event Dream Big: Walk, Run, Roll 5K. As a whole the group ran, walked or rolled 62 miles.
Th students made the journey of 20 5Ks with 245 laps around the EHS track.
Circle of Friends is part of a nationwide effort to create more opportunities for social interactions between students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Together, both Vermont Adaptive and Circle of Friends formed a successful partnership and the students were thrilled," EWSD communication states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.