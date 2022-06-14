ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION —
On June 2, students of the Essex High School Chamber Choir uploaded their music video of “From Now On,” to Vimeo to showcase their rendition of a song that resonates with the students now that the school year is ending and the seniors are graduating.
“For the seniors, [the song means] you always have a place to come back home no matter what has been going on,” senior Abby Kolar said.
The students worked with Jesse Keefe, head of the EHS AV department, to record the video, and recording engineer and musician, Trevor Contois for the sound. Contois individually recorded each member of the chamber choir inside a recording studio set up in the EHS auditorium.
The video was captured by Keefe on the EHS school ground and near the soccer fields of the Tree Farm Recreational Facility, two spaces that were nostalgic to many of the students, choral director Alexis Koch said.
Edited with a warm filter, the video showcases the voices of the students as each new soloist cycles into the center of the shot while the camera turns toward them. The music video doesn’t include choreography in order to keep the focus on the singing and the lyrics, junior Anneka Shepherd said.
“The song is really powerful and the lyrics are powerful so a powerful stance is all we really needed,” they said.
The work ethic of the students surprised Keefe, who had never worked with students on a project like this before.
“They were like young professionals; they always surprised me,” Keefe said. “They were always game to do another shot, or do something differently or move to another place. I was pretty impressed with them.”
Koch decided to do the project this year with her students because she said she felt guilty they weren’t able to perform the way they normally would due to COVID-19 restrictions. She knows her students well, she said, because she’s worked with them since their freshman years.
New perspective
Before their work was showcased in the video, the students said they felt a lot of animosity from their peers for choosing to sing in the choir.
Junior Kayden Weston has been a member of the music department since his freshman year and decided to join the football team this year to try something new.
“I have never gotten more flack for being involved in this department until I joined the team,” Weston said.
After the video was uploaded, Weston said his teammates began to understand the work he did.
“Not only did I get a lot of apologies, that’s not what I care about, I got a lot of ‘Hey you did a really good job, I was wrong,’ that was really cool,” Weston said.
The video’s release also caused a 180-degree switch in the dynamic senior Lily Schekter was used to feeling for the work she did.
During previous performances, Schekter said the singers could feel their peers’ judgment. But following the video’s upload, the chamber choir performed at the class of 2022 graduation ceremony, where they received a much different reaction.
The graduating seniors and members in the crowd were making eye contact, smiling, moving along to the beat and forming a connection with the choir as they performed, Schekter said.
“All of a sudden we had all this respect,” Schekter said. “It was just a really powerful experience.”
New voices
As the school year comes to an end and the students look toward who will be joining them in the fall, they encourage the current eighth-graders to join the chamber choir or do what generally makes them happy.
“No matter what situation you’re in, if music is your thing, pursue that, because I promise you it will bring you out of some of the toughest times you can possibly go through and it’ll genuinely be one of the most special things you can do,” junior Marcino Ambris said.
Koch said she is proud the video helped her students earn respect from their peers and she plans to create a music video each year to showcase her student’s talents and inspire more students to participate in the music programs.
“It feels like we broke some major ground by making this video so accessible and relatable to a variety of students/staff/community members,” Koch stated in a June 14 email to the Reporter.
After graduating, two of the 11 seniors in the chamber choir are pursuing music education. The others said they will keep music in their lives as a release from the rest of their responsibilities.
From Now On EHS from EHS Hornets on Vimeo.
