JERICHO — Dorothy Gale longs to break free of her small farm. It takes an adventure in the land of OZ to realize her truest wish to be home. Through new friendships and a battle between good and evil, Dorothy and her new found friends learn that they each have what they need to triumph in the end.
Over the weekend, on the stage of Mount Mansfield Union High School, dancers from around the region, including 10 students from Essex, conveyed these themes of courage and family during the Vermont Youth Dancers annual spring show.
The full-length dance theatre production, “Far From Home, In Search of the Emerald City,” delighted audiences by retelling the classic story of the Wizard of Oz with a unique blend of exciting hip-hop and compelling lyrical choreography.
“Dorothy’s life seems colorless until she travels to Oz and it changes her,” said Mia Groff, founding artistic director. “In the face of the pandemic our alumni have had the same struggle. How do you return home when you are no longer the child you used to be? Like Dorothy’s family, we are thrilled when our former dancers return to share what they have learned in the ‘big world,’ making our shows more unique and colorful."
“This is a classic story that comes to life in a new and wonderful way,” adds Theresa Robinson, co-artistic director. “These dancers have held each other up, mentored and helped each other to grow. The magic that they share shines through on stage.”
The cast brought the characters of OZ to life through movement and acting, with imaginative staging, beautiful costumes and brilliant set designs and lighting.
“It was so fun,” said dancer Kat Lacouriere, a seventh-grader at Essex Middle School who played the Mayor of Munchkinland and was the production’s narrator. “The shows sold out and the audience participation was great.”
In one of Lacouriere’s favorite scenes, the Munchkinland ensemble danced to “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons.
“The lyrics really spoke to the scene,” she said.
Vermont Youth Dancers is a local dance company founded in 2006 by Jericho resident Groff and co-directed by Robinson. VYD grew from its original five dancers into a popular performance experience for local youth, ages 7 to 18.
This year’s cast of 41 included dozens of local talented dancers from Jericho, Underhill, Essex, South Burlington and Williston. A large part of this non-profit organization is dedicated to leadership development and mentorship with the older dancers leading the younger, and also offering quality performance opportunities.
With this show, Vermont Youth Dancers highlighted the work of the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program, the Vermont Chapter of the USCRI, The US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.
“The theme of unexpectedly landing in a new home is in keeping with our performance, and we are proud to highlight the work of this great organization at this time,” Groff said.
“Building social consciousness within our dance community is an important part of our mission,” added Robinson. “We are excited to raise awareness of their work and offer partial proceeds from our show to support their mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.