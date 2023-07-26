ESSEX TOWN — What started as a cider-making passion project in Essex resident Chris Line’s basement is now a fully-established tasting room and production facility at the Essex Experience.
The Vermont Cider Lab, run by co-owners and spouses Line and Karen Wisehart and named for their dogs, held its opening weekend July 7, unveiling its three flagship cider flavors and 50-seat tasting room.
Line handles the cider-making with 13 years of experience and Wisehart handles the hospitality side of the business with 30 years of experience in the industry.
“[The Essex Experience] really was a match made in heaven because our location was great, obviously near the green where the concerts are[...]all the businesses that were in here were all craft and local, and we would only add to that and not cannibalize any one of them,” Line said.
To the untrained eye, Vermont Cider Lab might look like a direct competitor to Black Flannel, who makes and sells beer, but Line explained they are very different.
“Cider is a completely different product,” he said. “It's a different world.”
Each aspect of the business has care infused into it from the cider down to the tabling, which was made with local wood and designed by Line’s brother in law Giles Willey.
“You can tell [this wood] is real maple because of the tap holes,” Line said, gesturing to the holes Willey filled with red epoxy that matches the Cider Lab’s logo.
All of the cider Vermont Cider Lab is currently producing starts with fresh-pressed juice from Cold Hollow in Waterbury.
“Something that makes us a little different than other cideries is we ferment with either honey or maple syrup,” Line said. “It cost a little more to do it but I enjoy the finished product and it’s a little more complex.”
As a tasting room, the Cider lab is licensed to sell more than just cider, but that is the focus of their menu.
The Cider Lab would like to eventually try pairing their ciders with cider base craft cocktails, such as pairing the sour cherry cider with a cider Manhattan. They also have a cider slushie machine, which Line said has been a big hit.
Line and Wisehart partnered with Jeff Wainer for their logo and overall brand design that incorporated both a dog and an apple.
“He came back with this,” Line said, gesturing to his logo, “and I can't be more happy with it.”
The three flagship drinks are named after dogs Line and Wisehart have had in their lives.
“One [drink] is our current dog, ‘The Stinker,’ which is a nickname for Curry, and then the ‘Bubu’ is our first dog who was named Gretsky, and then the ‘Cassafrass’ is my wife’s brother's dog, who passed away in 2001,” Line said.
Those curious about what the famous pups look like can find framed photos of them in the restrooms where the mirror would be, or find small write-ups about them on the cans designed in their honor.
Vermont Cider Lab plans to have dog treats available for those who order flights or ciders, so any dogs who come to sit in the patio area can have a treat as well.
“We'd love to offer the ability to have dogs in-house, we just have to figure out the best way to manage it. Not every customer is a dog person. Some have allergies, some don't. And so we're just trying to figure out how to navigate that,” Line said.
The new business had a relatively quick turnaround time from being an idea to a place the public can enjoy in under two years, with construction and redesign of their space only taking five months.
The ciders will remain in-house while Line and Wisehart determine their capacity, but they have plans for opening taps in other businesses and eventually distributing cans.
Those who come to Vermont Cider Lab will find a welcoming, friendly-family atmosphere, Line said.
“We pride ourselves on creating a good service. My wife coming from 30 years in the hospitality industry sheds a huge light on what it takes to offer a great service. Our product has to match that service as well,” Line said.
With the cider consultant they hired, Line is confident their drinks will be able to match the service standards Wisehart sets.
