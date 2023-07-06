ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Community Resource Guide, made for residents of the City of Essex Junction and the Town of Essex, was recently updated, now including the Westford community food shelf among 24 listed resources.
“Our communities and the State of Vermont are home to many food and social service groups for those in need of assistance, whether temporary or long term,” the guide states. “Please consider using this reference as a starting point for you or someone you know.”
The two-page list of resources was initially created by Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) and Bridget Downey-Meyer. It has since been taken over by the Essex Lion's Club.
While it is not included in the June 2023 resource guide, Essex CHIPS still offers a youth food shelf and a TeenLine for connecting youth and families to information and resources. Essex CHIPS can be reached at (802) 878-6982.
It’s also important to know the youth summer free meals through Essex Westford School District have changed. Children need to be present for the meals to be received, and the food must be eaten on site. There is no to-go option. Find more information on the summer meals here.
The resource guide recommends anyone interested in further aiding their community to reach out to individual resources and offer to volunteer or give food/monetary donations.
For a more extensive list of Vermont resources dial 2-1-1 or visit vermont211.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.