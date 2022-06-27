ESSEX TOWN AND ESSEX JUNCTION — After pandemic-related closers the Essex Community Historical Society has announced the return of their Tales and Treasures lecture series.
The lecture series will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of July, August and September at the Memorial Hall in Essex Center. The October lectures will be held at the same time on the first Tuesday at the First Congregational Church in Essex Junction.
All lectures are free and open to the public.
The program held on July 13 will feature a presentation from Brad Holden titled “Early Surveying in Essex,” on John Johnson and his early 1800s survey of the entire Town of Essex that resulted in the 1807 map.
On August 10, Kendal Holden will give a presentation titled “The Fair before the Fair” on the history of the Essex Center Grange and the Essex Center Fair ran by the Grange from 1913 to 1921 in a field off of Tower Road.
Hubie Norton will deliver a presentation on the Village of Essex Center on September 10, answering questions such as Was there ever a Village of Essex Center, is it still there and if not what happened?
The dates of the lectures may change so the Essex Community Historical Society recommends interested community members check in on their website’s schedule as the event dates near.
