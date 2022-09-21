EWSD — With schools back in session, Essex CHIPS is keeping its door open to youth interested in free after-school programming.
Essex CHIPS was created in 1886 to serve youth and their families. Its teen and tween center provides kids with a substance-free environment, that is unlike a D.A.R.E. program.
“Just them being here is prevention because if they’re here, they’re not out there doing things that could be harmful to their mental health,” program director Elle Nelson said.
This philosophy was originally held by the previous program director Nancy Tessier, and Nelson now carries it with her.
The space at 2 Lincoln Street is open to tweens, ages 4th-5th grade, from 3-5:30 p.m. on Mondays and 2:15-5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Teens, 6th-8th grade, are welcome from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The tween center follows a structured schedule beginning with free time as kids arrive between 3-3:50 p.m. Then, the group circle is held promptly at 3:50 p.m. where Nelson delivers announcements and programming updates. After the group circle, the students eagerly race to the counter where signup sheets are available for the day's activities.
The activities available the days the Reporter visited included playing soccer in the main room, arts and crafts or enjoying one of the many board games donated to the program by the community.
The teen center has fewer students who come and is more self-directed. The teens vote on which activities they would like to do that day.
Nelson tries to plan activities the kids will enjoy and refers to past sign-ups sheets to see which ones were more popular. She also invites speakers such as Miss Vermont, who Nelson is excited to have come as a positive female role model who engages with the community.
“We will have days where I’ll plan three things but they only want to do two of them, [collecting signup sheets] helps us understand what we need to change,” Nelson said.
Kids are not forced to do an activity if they change their minds, Nelson said. If they decide a different activity looks more fun they're welcome to switch.
The teens and tweens are both part of generations who have grown up around screens. Because of this, Nelson works to limit their screen time with other activities she plans.
“We try to limit their screen time and ensure they’re focused on the here and now,” Nelson said. “The tweens are really the technology ones, surprisingly, the teens don't use the computer laps [or] their phones, they just hang out with each other.”
Nelson is a recent graduate from the University of Vermont, and she is earning her masters in public health. Nelson takes what she learns in her coursework and applies it to the programming at Essex CHIPS.
“A lot of what I learn is developmental assets and how important it is in the formative years to have positive role models and just a stable place,” she said.
Nelson ensures Essex CHIPS is stable for the tweens by sticking to their schedule by making sure the group circle starts at 3:50 p.m. She employs her public health knowledge in small ways by giving kids healthy snacks and talking about the food they’re eating, or being clear on internet safety.
In larger ways, she focuses on ensuring the kids can be who they are because acceptance and understanding of different identities is crucial for mental health.
“Mental health is a very important part of both public health and our organization,” she said. “Part of the foundation is giving kids a space to express their feelings and who they are.”
Essex CHIPS is open to any 4th-8th grade student in the Essex Westford School District. No prior signup is required for students who want to walk in and see what the space is about. At the end of a new student’s day, they'll be sent home with a form about Essex CHIPS for their guardians to sign.
Along with Nelson’s background in public health, Essex CHIPS has interns who are studying public health and social work. High school-age students and adult volunteers interested in working in the space are encouraged to sign up here.
