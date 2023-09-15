ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — Essex CHIPS will be showing a free first in-person screening of documentary “Our American Family” to 400 viewers after extensive fundraising done by Christina Corodimas Executive Director.
The viewing will include discussion with Linda Geraghty, the "matriarch of the film" about generational addiction.
“This film will help inform our community's impression on addiction and help us all understand the many layers and challenges addiction causes to individuals and families,” Corodimas states.
The film is recommended to viewers 16 and up due to language and themes of substance use.
“Addiction is an all-encompassing force not only in the lives of the afflicted, but also those around them. Captured at a pivotal ‘nothing to lose’ moment over the course of a year, ‘Our American Family,’ is a radically honest portrait of five family members grappling with the legacy of generational addiction as they fight to heal resentments and pull each other out of the deepest depths,” Corodimas states.
The screening takes places 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the T-Rex Theatre at the Essex Experience, 21 Essex Way #300.
Free tickets can be ordered here. Questions can be directed to office@essexchips.org. A trailer for the film can be found here.
“We hope by hosting this film we raise awareness about addiction and its impact on the entire community,” Corodimas states.
Essex CHIPS thanks its sponsors including “Anonymous,” Division of Substance Use Programs, Vermont Department of Health, Essex Experience and United Way of Northwest Vermont.
