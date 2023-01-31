ESSEX JUNCTION – Essex CHIPS will be hosting Northland Jobs Corps Center of Vergennes for an informational session 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
“We have invited Job Corps to the Teen Center to give our students and their caregivers some options that are broader than college track post high school. I read in the news often and know from my own experience hiring contractors that they are very much in high demand in Vermont,” Essex CHIPS executive director Christina Corodimas told the Reporter.
The free session is open to 14-24 year olds and their caregivers who wish to find out about opportunities that will teach them skills in today’s workforce.
To be eligible to attend Job Corps a potential student has to be 16- 24 years old, though the informational session is open to students starting at 14. If an individual has a documented disability, Job Corps can exceed the age 24 limit.
Job Corps is a national organization that falls under the U.S Department of Labor, with a Vermont location based in Vergennes.
“At Northlands Job Corps Center, we support the Job Corps program’s mission to teach eligible young people the skills they need to become employable and independent and place them in meaningful jobs or further education,” the site states.
Northlands Job Corps offers the following career technical trainings:
-Auto Mechanics
-Building Construction Technology
-Clinical Medical Assistant (applicants must be 18 years or older)
-Culinary Arts
-Office Admin
-Urban Forestry
-Welding
-Advanced Training Welding
“We hope that more people in our area can connect with this great resource,” Corodimas stated.
For more information or questions email office@essexchips.org
