Scheduled for the afternoon of April 8 of 2024, the next solar eclipse is requiring a lot of guesswork for local event organizers in St. Albans City and Town.
This past summer, event organizer Arleigh Young met with officials from St. Albans City, St. Albans Town, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the St. Albans City Police Department, local rec committees, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, the Hard’Ack Recreation Area and the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center to begin planning for what could happen on eclipse day.
Mostly, they’re preparing for crowds. Young said they primarily discussed the nuts and bolts of keeping roads clear and people moving during the events as thousands are expected to descend on the area.
The reason why varies from person to person, but Young said she tends to hear from two different categories of people when she’s giving out information on the behalf of the City of St. Albans as its planning and development coordinator. She usually gets a call weekly from people outside of Vermont inquiring about traveling to the area, and she said they're usually people interested in astronomy, as well as those interested in astrology.
People interested in the science of space see solar eclipses as the unique interaction of planetary bodies as they circle the universe, while those from the astrology set identify the great cosmic energies that emanate from the moon’s shadow.
Both groups, however, want to be on the ground in the path of the moon’s shadow as it races across the surface of the earth along a curve called the path of totality. St. Albans — as well as the rest of Franklin County — happens to sit smack dab in the middle of the shadow, where totality is expected to occur the longest.
St. Albans residents will actually see the effects of the eclipse for about three hours on April 8. Starting at around 2 p.m., keen-eyed observers will notice the edge of the moon encroaching on the sun's disc until it covers completely at 3:28 p.m.
A total eclipse will then take place for just over three minutes, and the final phase will last until 5 p.m. when the last of the moon’s edge leaves the sun’s view.
Young said it’s those three hours when people will be the most active, and the current plans include setting up different entertainment stations throughout Taylor Park so people can enjoy both the solar eclipse overhead and park festivities without one detracting from the other over the three-hour span.
“Those three hours are what people are here for, that center and totality – that’s the clincher,” Young said.
But until they know where the sun will be, it’s a lot of guesswork.
And at the end of the day, they’re not 100% sure anybody will even be able to see the solar eclipse at all. April weather in Vermont could be just about anything. The plans, however, need to prepare for everything.
“People call and ask questions: ‘What’s the cloud cover percentage?’ There’s no way of telling. Call me 10 days before the event, but short of that…” Young said.
