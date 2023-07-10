ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The National Weather Service has put out a flash flood warning for municipalities all over Vermont including Essex and Essex Junction.
The weather service estimates the warning will cease at 1:15 p.m. Monday, July 10. If you find yourself near flood waters, the weather service says to immediately move to higher ground, and to avoid walking or driving through flood waters.
The flash flood warning follows continuous heavy rain Vermont has experienced since late Sunday, July 9.
The weather service referred to the flooding as “a potentially life-threatening scenario developing across the region,” and asked Vermonters to remain alert today.
“If you encounter water on a roadway, turn around, don’t drown,” the weather service stated in a tweet early this morning.
Vermont Emergency Management asks Vermonters to report any damage from the storm, including washed-out roads, downed bridges and flooding, to the national weather service with the location of the damage.
