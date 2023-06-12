Here is the Reporter's traffic update about what you can expect this week on the roads in Essex, Essex Junction and beyond.
Essex
A resurfacing project on VT 289 in Colchester and the Town of Essex will cause lane shifts and minor delays from Monday-Friday between 7 a.m.-6 p.m. The project is planned to be completed this month.
Essex Junction
The Crescent Connector project continues with work on Park Street on Monday and Tuesday for conduit and drainage installation and sidewalk removal. Then, the work will move to Railroad Street from Wednesday to Friday for curb removal and pavement milling, during which time the street will be closed while access to businesses and residences will remain open.
Pedestrians are encouraged to use the sidewalks on the west side of Park Street and drivers should seek alternative routes. Traffic control will be present. The project should be completed by November. For more information and updates visit Essex Junction's website for the project here.
A culvert replacement project will cause one-lane alternating traffic on Brickyard Road and should cause alternating traffic with one lane open at a time. Beginning on June 16, Brickyard Road will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Mansfield Avenue and Densmore Drive. The project should be completed by Sept. 1.
Colchester
Just like last week, drivers should expect rolling roadblocks on I-89 between Exits 14-17 on weekdays between 6-7 a.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to help with blasting operations for the Exit 16 Diverging Diamond Interchange project.
Roadwork along the U.S. Routes 2/7 corridor will cause lanes to close from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. this week. From 7 p.m.-7 a.m. at least one lane will be maintained in each direction for cars to drive on.
Blasting operations will only happen between 6:30 a.m.-7 a.m. and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. During blasting events traffic will be temporarily stopped and rolling roadblocks will take place on I-89 between exits 14 and 17. Wait times should not exceed 10 minutes.
The project should be completed by the summer of 2026. You can learn more about the project on the VTRANS state website here.
Williston
A long term lane shift is in effect on U.S. 2 between Gregory Drive, South Burlington and Adams Drive, Williston. Traffic Impacts will be minimal but drivers should expect flaggers to be present to allow construction vehicles in and out of work areas.
A repaving project on Route 2A West to Brownell Road will close the road from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
