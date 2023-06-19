These are construction updates for Essex, Essex Junction and towns in the surrounding area this week. Happy Monday!
Essex
A resurfacing project is in progress in Essex and Colchester on VT 2A. Traffic control will allow one lane of traffic in the work area from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. from Monday-Friday.
A resurfacing project on VT 289 will cause two-way traffic will be maintained with lane shifts from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. from Monday-Friday as the pavement of the road is milled on the east end of the project. Minor delays are anticipated.
Both projects are expected to be completed this month.
Essex Junction
As part of the second phase of the Crescent Connector project, construction crews will continue to work on Park Street/VT 2A south of the Five Corners intersection.
They will pave a new lane on Monday, June 19 and install utilities while constructing a new road north of 34 Park Street. Railroad Street will be open to local traffic. The project is expected to be completed by November 2024.
Brickyard Road will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians between Mansfield Avenue and Densmore Drive for work on a culvert replacement project until Sept. 1. There will be detours in place with signage.
Colchester
Expect rolling roadblocks between Exits 14 and 17 from 6-7 a.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays for blasting operations for the Exit 16 Diverging Diamond Interstate Project. Expect single lane closures between 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
During nighttime hours, closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m will occur. At least one lane will be open in each direction.
The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.
Williston
There will be a long term lane shift on U.S. 2 between Gregory Drive, South Burlington and Adams Court, Williston. Temporary lane shifts will be in place within the area of curb installation. Be mindful of flaggers and construction workers.
Construction continues on a new park and ride along VT 2A. One way alternating traffic will be required there between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Expect delays and be cautious. The project should be completed by the fall of 2023.
A reconstruction project near the intersection of US Route 2 and Industrial Avenue will cause minimal traffic disruptions near Muddy Brook at the Williston and South Burlington town line. There will be flaggers to help drivers navigate the project, which is expected be completed by the fall of 2023.
