ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The free Christmas tree pickup service began today at 7:30 a.m. for Essex and Essex Junction through City and Town work crews.
Christmas trees collected this week will be processed through a wood chipper to use as mulch or as wood fuel. The service is weather-permitting and could be delayed if snow removal is required by the crews.
The following guidelines are required for a tree to be picked up by the crews:
1.) Only clean trees will be accepted. Tinsel and decorations must be completely removed and trees cannot have nails or spikes driven through the trunks
2.) Trees must be placed at the curbside.
3.) Wreaths and other items cannot be picked up because the mixed materials such as metal do not allow for them to be recycled.
4.) Tree pickup typically takes many days so residents are asked to be patient with their pickup.
City and Town officials have asked trees to be left curbside the morning of Jan. 3. Due to ongoing winter storms and the number of trees that need to be picked up, crews cannot return to collect trees from residents who did not put them out on time.
Residents who miss their curbside pickup window but would still like to recycle their trees can dispose of them at Chittenden Solid Waste District’s Essex, Milton and Williston drop-off facilities during their normal operating hours.
Residential customers will not face a charge for dropping off up to three Christmas trees, but additional trees may result in a charge. Trees are not accepted at the Highway Garage or the Wastewater Treatment plant.
The City and Town recommend residents inform their haulers if they are participating in the Christmas tree pickup service so the haulers do not accidentally pick up the tree and charge for its removal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.