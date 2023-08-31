BURLINGTON — Essex and Colchester police departments assisted with the search of a person suspected in a gun-involved robbery last week, following the man as he evaded the police by car, on foot, stolen bike and stolen sailboat.
On the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 30, two Burlington officers were called to a welfare check of a man passed out in a running vehicle that matched the description of one used in a gun- involved robbery approximately a week ago.
“When the officers approached the man and woke him he became belligerent and uncooperative. He fled at a high rate of speed, assaulting both officers with the vehicle in the process,” the Burlington police report states.
The unoccupied vehicle was located in the North Ave Cooperative the following evening. Officers went to seize the vehicle and observed the man in the vicinity. He fled again, on foot and then on a stolen Bicycle.
“Multiple parties observed him to be in possession of a firearm. He made his way to Appletree Bay where he stole a sailboat and attempted to abscond but was intercepted by the Coast Guard,” the release states.
The stolen sailboat ran aground on the base of cliffs along Rock Point in Burlington, and the man abandoned the boat.
The police department believes he is hiding in the trees on the cliff. Officers at the top of the cliff have attempted repeatedly to make contact and start negotiations.
Personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Colchester Police Department Marine Unit, the UVM Police Department, and a canine officer from the Essex Police Department participated in this operation.
“The BPD thanks them for their assistance. This is an in-progress incident and more information will be shared as it develops and becomes available,” the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.