This article is by Nick Meyer, chair of the Essex Junction Tree Advisory Committee.
Branch Out Burlington’s commitment to promoting and nurturing the urban forest has branched out beyond their city boundaries. In 2019 BOB generously gave the Village of Essex Junction Tree Committee space in their community tree nursery to grow trees to enhance our public spaces and expand the urban canopy.
In addition to substantial savings to taxpayers, village participants could collaborate with the dedicated BOB volunteers and be inspired by their vision: “A city graced by a variety of beautiful and healthy trees, and a community actively involved with the perpetual expansion and preservation of our urban forest.”
My first exposure to BOB was volunteering to plant young trees at the nursery. That experience was the hook that committed me to the mission. The enthusiasm of Margaret Skinner and other BOB members was contagious and inspiring to all the volunteers. Margaret recognized that I had horticultural skills and courted me to return the next year (and almost every year since 1998). Now I am at her beck and call. I learned that you just don’t say “No” to Margaret/
I have been involved with the Essex Junction Tree Committee since its inception in 2014. The committee evolved from a group of like-minded residents who recognized the importance of our street trees and the need to develop a plan for their oversight.
At the time, the village had no such policy. The little funding available for trees was primarily used for removals. Fortunately, Warren Spinner was one of those concerned residents. At the time he was the Burlington City Arborist and also Essex Junction’s tree warden. His depth of knowledge and experience were instrumental to our success.
With assistance from the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, we wrote a tree policy that was adopted by the village trustees in 2013. The following year, a tree committee was appointed and we were on our way. At the time, little was known of how many trees were in the village right of way. With help from the VT Urban & Community Forestry Program we conducted a survey and learned we have over 900 street trees.
We now have an inventory that documents their location, species and condition. This information provided the framework for writing a tree management plan in 2016, which focused on tree maintenance, planting, finance, operations and outreach.
With the arrival of the emerald ash borer (EAB) in Vermont, the committee was faced with a new threat to our trees and in response, we developed an EAB management plan. Rather than simply reacting to the insect’s arrival, we have been proactive. Most of the ash in the village are concentrated in one part of town, developed ~2000, where ash trees were planted on both sides of the street.
According to our management plan, we are selectively removing ash trees, and replanting and interplanting where possible. This allows a gentle transition without years of treeless streets. Our ultimate goal is to create a new tree canopy diverse in species and age.
To date, we have planted over 200 trees, organized seven Arbor Day celebrations at area schools, conducted workshops, developed a permanent tree walk at Maple Street Park and pruned countless trees. The committee has worked hard and the seed has been planted for continued success to expand and care for the Essex Junction tree canopy.
2022 will mark our 7th year as a Tree City USA designee. The continued support from both the village trustees and the Public Works Department is essential and greatly appreciated.
