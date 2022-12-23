traffic signal down

A traffic light lies on the side of Susie Wilson Road.

 Image courtesy: Farryn Ellwood

ESSEX TOWN — Repairs are being made to traffic signals on Susie Wilson Road in the Lowes area after one of the signals was knocked down by the wind. While repairs are being made, the entrance to Sunderland Way and Joshua Way are currently closed to traffic.

The repairs are expected to last several hours. Essex PD is directing motorists onto Pinecrest Drive and advises drivers to seek alternative routes if possible.

Written By

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni | she/her/hers | Reporter | Kate covers Town of Essex and City of Essex Junction municipal meetings, schools and local businesses through written and visual storytelling. Reach her at (802)-448-0253

