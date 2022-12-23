Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Vermont, northwest Vermont and southern Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont, Addison, Orange and Washington. In northwest Vermont, Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille. In southern Vermont, Rutland and Windsor. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1046 AM EST, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rutland, Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Buels Gore, Roxbury, Lincoln, Granville, Duxbury, Northfield, Moretown, Northfield Village, Huntington, Starksboro, Waterbury Village, Braintree, Ripton, Bristol, Braintree Hill and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&