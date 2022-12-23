...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Vermont, northwest Vermont and
southern Vermont, including the following counties, in central
Vermont, Addison, Orange and Washington. In northwest Vermont,
Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille. In southern Vermont, Rutland
and Windsor.
* WHEN...Until 445 PM EST.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1046 AM EST, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will
cause flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rutland, Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Buels Gore, Roxbury,
Lincoln, Granville, Duxbury, Northfield, Moretown, Northfield
Village, Huntington, Starksboro, Waterbury Village,
Braintree, Ripton, Bristol, Braintree Hill and Berlin.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
