Haven’t had time to get up to date on what the Town of Essex is voting on and what’s at stake this year?
Here is a list of everything you need to know about the town’s plans for the upcoming election on Tuesday, March 7.
Please note this only applies to voters registered in the Town of Essex. Residents of the City of Essex Junction will get their chance to vote on Tuesday, April 11.
To find out which municipality you live in, click here.
How to attend the Annual Meeting
The Town of Essex will hold its annual meeting in-person at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at the Essex Cinemas, #300, 21 Essex Way. Essex Cinemas is located in the Essex Experience off Vermont Route 15.
Voters can learn more about the ballot items at the meeting. Town departments tabling at the event include the Essex Free Library, Essex Police Department and other town committees and commissions. Free popcorn will be available to take into the meeting with you.
How to vote
The town will hold elections at Essex Middle School on 60 Founders Road. The vote will be conducted by Australian ballot.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The town will not be mailing out ballots to all households, so those interested in early or absentee ballots should request them in advance.
Voters can request early and absentee ballots in the following ways:
Apply at the Essex Town Clerk’s office, 81 Main Street in Essex Junction from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. excluding holidays
Call 802-879-0413 and dial option 6.
Email clerk@essex.org.
Request one online at www.mvp.vermont.gov.
Request in advance so you can return the ballot to the clerk's office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6. Voters can also return their early and absentee ballots to Essex Middle School during polling hours on Tuesday, March 7.
The ballot items that residents will vote on can be found below:
