ESSEX TOWN — Outside of the polls Tuesday at Essex Middle School, the Reporter spoke to four voters who shared their opinions on the direction the Essex Westford School District is heading.
There was a variety of opinions, ranging from supporting the work of the district to questioning its efforts.
Kaki said she was supportive of the school board's work and grateful to those serving. She supports the equity policy, but wants to know how it is getting applied on a day-to-day level.
"I would like more information about how it's being implemented," she said.
Voters at the Essex Town poll on Tuesday were weighing in on the school district's ballot items, including next year's budget and an uncontested school board race.
Jessie said a school board can always improve no matter what school district is involved. She thinks it would be good to have some "new blood" on EWSD's board.
"I know Dawn Irwin has an educational background and I think its necessary we have that on the school board," she said.
While she is unsure about the content of the equity policy, she is supportive of its broader goals.
"I love that the schools here have Black Lives Matter flags and are doing their part to create a more inclusive environment for students to be successful in education," Jessie said.
Gabe said he feels the school district should focus more on academics than equity and inclusion.
He first became concerned when he heard in the news about test scores falling and feels the emphasis on equity and inclusion in the schools is becoming overbearing.
"I think sometimes it goes so overboard that they forget that they are there to teach math, science and reading," he said. "People should be getting along with everyone, but I think a lot of that stuff comes from the home."
Similarly, John said he feels the school board and the district have put too much of an emphasis on equity and not enough on education.
"I hear that they are doing Critical Race Theory here, which is divisive and doesn't build students up," he said. "I heard that at the high school they have safe spaces which is segregation."
He said he feels the school board is one-sided and that the treatment of former school board member Liz Cady was unfair.
In his opinion, the only way the situation can improve is by people coming out to vote.
"There's voter apathy, so that could shift the tide if people came out," he said.
