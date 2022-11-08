EHS election day

A "Vote Here" sign is placed in front of EHS on Nov. 8.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

3:30 p.m. — Voters walking into the EHS and EMS polls were a mix of those registering day-of, those carrying the ballots that were mailed to them and those showing up to vote completely in person.

Issues on the mind of voters the Reporter spoke with include Prop 5, keeping taxes low, supporting democracy and performing their civic duty.

Community members who came to support their candidates passed around donuts and held up signs with their glove and mitten covered hands.

—Kate Vanni

A support of Maryse Dunbar and Gerald Malloy stood outside Essex high School Nov. 8 holding up signs to those going in to vote.
Toni Morgan, Essex Junction, was at the polls early in the morning to support democracy, holding a Martine Larocque Gulick campaign sign and a "Democrats for Democracy" sign.
St. Ambroise Azagoh-Kouadio (Azzie), Chi-22 came to the polls before 8:00 a.m. because he is a morning person and because he was attending church after he placed his vote.
Jeanine Blais, CHI-23 volunteered as a poll worker for the Primary election and has been volunteering for the past 14 years.
Alex Leclaar, CHI-24, voted to fulfill his civic duty, make sure his voice was heard and to give a "yes" vote to Prop 5.
Brianna Simons, CHI-24, was very excited to vote in this election so she could support women's rights.

1 p.m. – As voters went in and out of the polls at Essex High School, canvassers waved their signs and chatted with each other.

One woman placed a sign opposing Proposition 5 in the ground by the poll entrance. Donna McSoley said that she did not support the reproductive liberty amendment because of its vague language.

“The language doesn’t say a woman, a man or mention abortion and it doesn’t give any age limits which leads me to believe that parental consent will not be taken into consideration,” she said.

A solution to women committing abortions was to promote education around morals, she said.

“Freedom is the choice to choose justice,” McSoley said.

Toni Morgan was also at the polls holding a Martine Laroque Gulick sign. She said she had been to some of the Essex Junction Democrat meetings and had met the candidate several times.

A major focus for her was reproductive liberty, she said. 

“A lot of these situations are emergencies, you can’t stop to get a court order or to wait for a politician to decide whether a woman should live or die,” she said.

While Republican candidates might seem normal, they hold extreme beliefs, she said.

“It’s about the direction they are headed in terms of taking voting rights away and telling people they’re bad if they identify differently and shouldn’t have the same rights,” she said.

She was critical of the media for pandering to both sides and said they should call out lies when they see them, she said. 

“If Republicans can come back to sanity and cut their ties to Trump and Q Anon then we can have a conversation.” she said.

-Jean MacBride, Staff Writer

Essex Junction Midterms 22: William Kniffin

William Kniffin (pictured) said that his support for reproductive rights for women had motivated him to go to the polls.

12 p.m. — Voters trickling in and out of the polls today have likely spotted a few candidates encouraging Essex and Essex Junction community members to vote.

Before the polls opened this morning the Reporter watched as CHI-22 and CHI-23 voters began to line up at Essex High School. Outside the building candidates Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) and Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) stood with signs in hand.

Those canvassing outside were relayed the politicking rules and told they would have three strikes before being asked to leave.

At Essex Middle School the wind blew strongly, at times keeping the door to the school from shutting. Despite the chilly weather candidates remained posted outside to support those who came to vote.

—Kate Vanni

Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) and Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction)

State Rep candidates Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) and Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) stand outside Essex High School Nov. 8.
Tanya Vyhovsky

State Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, (P/D-Essex) stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Vyhovsky is running for Chittenden Central State Senator, a race with three seats.
Alyssa Black

State Rep. Alyssa Black (D-Essex) stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Black is running for CHI-23 State Representative, a race with ane seat.
Irene wrenner

Irene Wrenner stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Wrenner is running for Chittenden North State Senate, a race with one seat.
David Zuckerman

Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Zuckerman is running for Lieutenant Governor, a race with one seat.
Rey Garofano

State Rep. Rey Garofano (D-Essex) stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Garofano is running for CHI-23 State Representative, a race with two seats.
leonora dodge

Leonora Dodge stands outside the Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Dodge is running for CHI-23 State Representative, a race with two seats.
Maryse Dunbar

Maryse Dunbar stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Dunbar is running for CHI-23 State Representative, a race with two seats.
Denis White

Denis White stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. White is running for CHI-23 State Representative, a race with two seats.

7 a.m. — Good morning folks. Polls are open across Chittenden County. Thanks for starting your Election Day here with the Reporter.

Return to this blog throughout the day for updates, photos, results and more. To start off your election day here is a photo of the lunar eclipse you may have missed early this morning. There won't be another one for three years.

Refer to our elections tab for all of our past coverage for information on candidates, ballot items and more.

—Kate Vanni

Lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse can be seen on Election Day from Essex Middle School, the CHI-24 polling location.
Election Day 6 a.m.

The polls are set up at 6 a.m. at Essex High School to open for CHI-22 and CHI-23 voters at 7:00 a.m.

