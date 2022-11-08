Election Day 6 a.m.

The polls are set up at 6 a.m. at Essex High School to open for CHI-22 and CHI-23 voters at 7:00 a.m.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

7 a.m. — Good morning folks. Polls are open across Chittenden County. Thanks for starting your Election Day here with the Reporter.

Return to this blog throughout the day for updates, photos, results and more. To start off your election day here is a photo of the lunar eclipse you may have missed early this morning. There won't be another one for three years.

—Kate Vanni

Lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse can be seen on Election Day from Essex Middle School, the CHI-24 polling location.

Refer to our elections tab for all of our past coverage for information on candidates, ballot items and more.

Written By

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni | she/her/hers | Reporter | Kate covers Town of Essex and City of Essex Junction municipal meetings, schools and local businesses through written and visual storytelling. She's a recent graduate of the University of Vermont.

|

