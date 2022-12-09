EWSD — EHS Winter Warmth Gift Card Fundraiser has a week left to go! We received an anonymous donation of Target gift cards totaling $1,000! Thank you so much to our anonymous donor!
We are a little more than half way to our goal of $3,200! We are so grateful to all those who have donated so far! Thank you for supporting this fundraiser and EHS families.
Essex High School is holding its fourth-annual gift card fundraiser to help support some of our families through the holidays and cold winter months ahead. We understand that these are trying times for everyone. If it is within your means, we hope you consider purchasing a gift card to donate to this fundraising effort.
Because this fundraiser is intended to support families through the holidays and long Vermont winter months, please consider donating a gift card from a store that offers a variety of goods - from clothing to food. Stores like Walmart and Target are preferred, but a card or gift certificate from any store is welcome and deeply appreciated.
Gift cards can be dropped off at the Essex High Safety Office (located just inside the first door of the main entrance) or can be mailed to Essex High School Main Office ATTN: Kristin Roy, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, Vermont 05452 from now until the end of the school day on December 16, 2022. Our EHS Student Assistance Program (SAP) Counselor will then confidentially coordinate assistance to EHS students and families in need.
Giving can make this winter brighter and more hopeful for all. We had an outpouring of support last year and donations totaled over $2,500 and helped over 30 EHS families over the course of the holidays and winter months. This year, our goal is to surpass the collection from our first year of fundraising, which was $3,200! Let’s work together to share the warmth this winter season!
We thank you so very much for considering your extended EHS families throughout the next few weeks!
